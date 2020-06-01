Human-cat Duo Plays Pool Game Like A Pro, Video Wins Hearts On Internet

A video of a sport-loving cat playing billiards with the owner while perched on the table near the score pocket has amused the internet. Shared on Reddit, the 10-second-long clip recently resurfaced as the talented cat caught the attention of the netizens. Posted under the subreddit ‘aww’, the video is captioned, “This is pure talent” as it features an orange and white smart and agile feline sinking the shot, smartly.

With over 36.1k upvotes, the clip begins with a man standing near the large pocket billiards game table as he hits a white billiard ball with the stick which rolls and stations near the red ball it was meant to collide. However, the eagle-eyed feline seated on the edge of the table pushes the white ball with its paws as it expertly sinks the red ball into the side pocket. The cat then sits calmly feeling the victory silence as it briefly looks towards the sunk ball it just scored with.

Cat has got training and discipline

As many as 228 people reacted on the video starting a discussion about the cat’s smartness and ability to play the game. While some were surprised at how it knew the tricks, others discussed that there was a prior training given to the animal as the game was a combination of “practice and talent”. “No, that's not talent, that's years of training and discipline and exercise. Pushing glasses of tables, chasing red dots on walls, balancing on wire fences,” wrote a user. “Cat practices 40 hours a week,” wrote another. “Impurrrressive,” wrote the third.

