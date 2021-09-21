Human Tries To Take Doggo's Favourite Toy, His Reaction Leaves Netizens In Splits; WATCH

The internet is often flooded with videos of animals and their cute antics, which bring a smile to netizens' faces. People often take to social media to share heartwarming videos of their pets that often lift one's mood quite instantly. Continuing with the trend, a video has gone viral showcasing a dog's love for its toy. The video shows a golden retriever named Barley playing with its stuffed toy called Fluffy. The hilarious clip further shows Barley holding onto Fluffy and does not let it go when its human tries to take it away. The short video clip was shared on the Instagram page named 'barleyboy.' "It’s my fluffy, not your fluffy," read the caption of the video, along with hashtags #OneOfHisNewGames and #FluffyInTheMiddle.

The video has won the internet since it was shared on Monday, September 20. As of now, it has garnered more than 25,000 views and a number of reactions from people. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "You can't simply take fluffy from him..it's his precious..[sic]." "Wow, he even doesn't growl playfully. he is such a calm and peaceful dog [sic]," wrote another. "I wonder what he’d do if you rocked up with your own Fluffy. Abandon his Fluffy or just ignore you both [sic]," expressed a third. "Drop that Fluffy hooman. It belongs to Barley [sic]," read a comment. Many users also dropped emojis to show their reactions.

Have a look at the video here:

Here are some comments by users:

Video shows dog's reluctance to leave the beach

Recently, another video had gone viral on social media showing a dog's reluctance to leave a beach. The video was originally shared on TikTok and it was re-shared on Instagram last month. The text on the video reads, "Loves the beach and refused to leave!," [sic]. The short video clip shows opens to show a beach where a man is trying his best to get his pet dog to move but the latter seems to be reluctant to buzz. In an attempt to make the doge move, the man even tries to drag it but no no avail. The cute antics of the dog had left netizens in splits.

Image: Instagram/ @barleyboy