Humpback Whale Spotted Up Close In Australia By Cruise Crew, Netizens Totally Enamoured

In the deep trenches of the ocean, unique marine species are discovered now and then by the divers making the ocean is a complete place of wonders. From tiny seahorses to magnificent whales, the internet is flooded with their photos and videos. People who love to explore marine life will definitely adore this clip of a Humpback Whale which was posted on Instagram today. The video shows that a cruise filled with people witnessed a Humpback Whale in Australia.

This stunning video can make anyone gasp in awe. In the video, it can be seen that the crew members of the SeaWorld cruise were clicking pictures of a Humpback Whale that was swimming near the surface of the water. The whale was slowly gliding his mouth above the surface of the water. The films, which were shared on Instagram, are a total joy to watch.

From the official Instagram page of the Australian tourism department, this video was posted with a caption as, “just popping by to say g'day! The team at @seaworldcruises were over the moon with this up-close encounter with some friendly #HumpbackWhales. This incredible interaction is just one of the many special experiences they've had in the waters around @destinationgoldcoast.”

Check the rest of the caption along with the video, below:

About a few hours ago, the footage was shared. It has had almost 4.2 lakh views since it was released, and the figure is rapidly growing. There were a lot of comments about this incredible experience.

One of the Instagram users has written, “Wow, amazing experience”, While the other has expressed to look into the beauty of Australia by looking at the video. Several comments such as “Wonderful”, “incredible”, “spectacular” has been showered in the comment section.

Another encounter with Humpback Whales

Earlier this week, Australian marine rescuers worked together for over two days to free a humpback whale entangled in a shark net off Queensland's Gold Coast. Officials from Sea World and the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries attempted to release the juvenile humpback for much of Wednesday, as it gave out anguished cry sounds in an order to escape itself.

Humpback whales may be spotted in all of the world's oceans. It alludes to their massive pectoral fins, which may reach a length of 16 feet. The popular name "humpback" comes from their black backs, light bellies, pleats on their necks, and a tiny hump in the front of their dorsal fin.

(Image Credit: Instagram)

