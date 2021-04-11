Hundreds Of Sheep Spotted Standing In Bizarre Circle Pattern, Netizens Ask 'is This Real'

A huge flock of sheep has caused a stir on the internet after being spotted standing in bizarre concentric circles in a field in East Sussex, UK. The unnatural gathering was first spotted by Christopher Hogg, who later shared the photographs on Facebook. Speaking to Jam Press, he said that he initially presumed it to be a spaceship, but a closer look gave him clarity.

Hogg said that he spotted the sheep while being on his daily cycle. He said, at that point, he was half a mile away from the sheep which made him think that it was a saucer-shaped alien ship. "It was beautiful", he said but was also "too weird for comfort". So, he cycled closer and closer to the "concentric circles" and was stunned after finding that they were actually sheep.

The 47-year-old, who is a lecturer at Royal Holloway University in London, said he goes past the sheep every day and they are usually very noisy. But on this occasion, they were still and calm. “It was so quiet like they were in a trance. It was very eerie,” he said. However, later it was revealed that the rare pattern was created due to a sheep snacker, which dispensed the food in that pattern.

Hundreds of sheep standing in a circle in Rottingdean, East Sussex leaves chin stroking professors baffled pic.twitter.com/6i5SH2jaNo — Your other Grandma Cares (@beaudyk) April 10, 2021

Another 'hypnotic' gathering

Just recently, an extraordinary ‘hypnotic’ video of a herd of reindeer in Russia moving together like a swirling cyclone took the internet by storm. The clip shows multiple reindeer moving in a tight circle producing a “cyclonic” effect as their defence strategy. The video was shared on Twitter by user Science girl, who said that that “Reindeer cyclones are a real thing”.

In the clip, one can brown and white reindeer walking briskly in circles. The video was shot by Photographer Lev Fedoseyev with a drone in Russia’s Kola Peninsula, in the Arctic Circle. In the following tweet, the user also revealed that the clip was originally on the Facebook page of the Museum of Anthropology and Ethnography Peter the Great, located in Sait Petersburg, Russia.

Image Credits: @beaudyk/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.