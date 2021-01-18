Hungarian Woman Sets Record For Her Colossal Teddy Bear Collection

Teddies have been one of the most prized possessions of kids across the world. However, a 62-year-old woman from Hungary has now caught eyeballs for her colossal collection of teddy bears. She has now, not only set a Guinness world record for possessing the most number of teddy bears, that is 20,367 but also earned the nickname of "Teddy Bear Mama".

COVID prevented teddy distribution

Valeria Schmidt, who hails from Harsany village in Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén Count, initially started collecting teddies 40 years ago. Over the years, she accumulated all kinds, shapes and sizes of the teddies, a news agency reported. She usually gives away her “friends” to nurseries, pre-schools and children of poor families along with conducting exhibitions at children’s institutions. However, hit by the pandemic, she was unable to do so. Highlighting that she was born in a poor family and could not afford to buy a teddy bear till she was in her 20s, she said that the collection kept growing after she got her first. Talking about the relevance of teddies in her life, she said that stuffed bears cure her soul.

Amid pandemic induced lockdown, teddy bears gained immense popularity. A viral challenge that engaged the world required the families to place teddy bears and toys on the window sills of their homes for the neighbourhood kids to spot as they go out for a walk with their parents. The game is inspired by Michael Rosen's book "We Are Going On the Bear Hunt". Now the rules of the game are very simple; children while going on a walk with their family or parents have to spot the teddy bears in their vicinity. As the teddy bear hunt gained popularity, several social media users shared pictures of their neighbourhood where they spotted teddy bears being placed on the windows of houses. One of the users shared a collage of pictures on her Twitter handle and extended her thanks to the parent who came up with this idea in this hour of panic.

