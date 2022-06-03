Hungary: Guinea Pig Scores Most Basketball Dunks In 30 Secs; Enters Guinness World Records

The Guinness Book of World Records is a platform that recognises unique milestones and unseen talents by showcasing them to a global audience. The organisation's social media handle often leaves netizens baffled by the various global feats it records. Speaking of the same, recently, the Guinness World Records has shared the story of a guinea pig making a world record by achieving the most basketball slam dunks in 30 seconds.

Molly, a little brown guinea pig who lives in Dombóvár, Hungary, with the help of her owner Emma Müller was able to put small balls through a tiny customized basketball hoop four times in 30 seconds. Speaking to Guinness World Records, Molly's owner said that Molly loves to play basketball. She added that the adorable guinea pig has a passion for sport and activity. The video shared by Guinness World Record on Instagram shows Molly's attempt.

Take a look at the video here:

Guinea Pig's Guinness World Record set-up

The set-up included a set of little 4.4 cm diameter plastic spheres, indicators of distance, and a tiny basket for Molly to perform her tricks. Although Emma is delighted with the result, four wasn't Molly's best result on the basketball court to date. According to her, on some days, Molly can go up to eight slam dunks in thirty seconds, as per Guinness World Records. However, four was more than enough to make Molly "officially amazing."

Anybody who might be watching this cute little guinea pig will be surprised about her energy. But, for Molly, it’s all good fun and time she gets to spend with her mum playing tricks. Even more importantly, by playing, Molly gets new stimuli and that important exercise that little guinea pigs need to live a happy life, as per Guinness World Records. Seeing this domestic cavy running around and interacting with her human will surely bring a smile to anybody's face, but it's also a reminder that these animals are active and full of energy, and are not meant to live in cages.

(Image: @guinnessworldrecords/Instagram)