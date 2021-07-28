Husband Falls Into Swamp While Vacationing In Maldives; Wife Laughs As She Records Video

A man has fallen straight into muddy water while he was making an attempt to cross a swamp. Martin Lewis, a British vacationer in the Maldives, was making continuous attempts to cross a swamp after taking his brown slippers into hands. “I don’t know how I’m going to get across, see my trousers are getting dirty,” he was heard saying as he stood in the entrance of the muddy water. This hilarious video was recorded by his wife, Rachael. Footage went viral on social media with thousands of views. Have a look at the video:

Rhino rolling into muddy water video went viral

In July 2020, a video clip of a Rhino rolling in a pool of muddy water had left the internet in frenzy. The two-minute fifteen seconds video clip was shared by Indonesian Environment Minister Siti Nurbhaya Bakar and was doing rounds on the internet. The short clip shows the animal lying upside down in the water, surrounded by bamboos and trees. Further in the clip, the Javan Rhino suddenly starts rolling on its back. For a few seconds, the Rhino rubs its back in the mud before finally getting up. While posting the clip, Bakar revealed that it had been captured using a video trap in a waterfall in the Cigentur Blckof Ujung Kulon National Park. Elaborating further, the Indonesian Environment Minister added that the wild Rhino was seven years of age.

Elaborating the instance captured on camera, Bakar wrote that Rhinos roll in mud to maintain body temperature and humidity as well as possibly reduce parasite infestation besides other reasons. "The willowing is done twice a day for up to three hours, she added". Since shared, it has been viewed over 1.2 million times and has racked up nearly 38 thousand views.

In related news, a video of a Rhino chasing down cars on a highway in Assam has left netizens in Splits. The clip, which was resurfaced on social media, showed a Rhino running freely on a highway undeterred by the approaching traffic. The clip, which was shot from a car, following the animal, starts by showing the Rhino charging towards cars passing it. The joyful Rhino then increases its speed as it continues its unsolicited journey. Soon, the fear spreads and approaching vehicles start taking u-turns. The recording ends by showing the now tired Rhino, peaceful changing its track as it diverts into the fields.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/THE3DUMBBELLZ)

