'Relationship Goals': Husband Helping Wife During Workout Leaves Internet Chuckling; Watch

A video which shows a husband “helping” his wife in a workout has left the internet in chuckles for all right reasons. Originally shared on Reddit by “r/funny,” the short video clip shows a husband making hilarious sounds while his wife tries to workout. His jest has now taken over the internet with the video garnering over nearly 17 thousand upvotes.

The video starts by showing the wife, dressed in her athleisure outfit, jumping as a part of her workout. However, her husband who watched her from a distance starts making hilarious sounds every time she takes a leap. After taking a few jumps, she eventually bursts into laughter.

'Relationship goals'

Likening his "weird" sounds to that of video game Mario, the husband hilariously added that he was "playing Mario" while his wife was working out. The post, which was made earlier this week has become a fan favourite now. "She wants to be so damn mad at you but it’s too damn funny!," a user wrote. "I posted something about living in a higher floor apartment and got downvoted but this was literally my exact thought. Between this and deciding to vacuum every day at midnight I’m going insane," wrote a second. Yet another wrote, "That is adorable! It's the stuff like this that truly make relationships special. Being completely unafraid to be super silly just to make the other person laugh. Keep it up, fren!"

Read: Bored Wife Gives Hilarious Makeover To Husband To Make Him Look Like Herself

Read: Wife Seeks Divorce From 'perfect' Husband Because He Doesn't Fight With Her

In a similar story, a bored wife decided to give a makeover to her husband changing him into herself during their home quarantine which had presumably taken a toll on both, as the husband gladly participated. Not just that, the wife filmed the transformation and shared the video on TikTok with a caption, “This took TOO long, don’t let it flop”, while she titled it, “Turning my husband into me.”

Read: Sameera Reddy & Akshai Varde Reveal Who's Messier In #couplechallenge; Watch

Read: As Earth Day Turns 50, Green Movement Faces Fresh Challenges

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.