Husband Sings Ghazal For Wife's Birthday, Woman's Priceless Reaction Wins Internet

A video has surfaced on social media which shows an old man singing a ghazal on the occasion of his wife's birthday. The video has gone viral on the internet.

In a wholesome video that has surfaced on the internet, an elderly man can be seen singing a ghazal on the occasion of his wife's birthday. The man in his melodious voice sings the beautiful song. It is the serious expression of his wife throughout his performance that has caught the attention of netizens. The heartwarming clip has been shared by the daughter of the couple Rakhi Tripathi on Twitter.  

Man sings ghazal for his wife

Rakhi while sharing the clip mentioned her mother's serious expression throughout the performance of her father. "Mommy, papa is singing for you…plz don't make faces. These oldies I tell you", read a part of her caption. In the video, the man was singing a ghazal in his melodious voice for his wife on her birthday. However, the wife’s expression seemed to be unimpressed. But, netizens claim that she was not making faces, on the contrary, she was enjoying the performance though feeling a little shy. The video ends with a woman's cute grin. Watch the video here:

The 45-second clip has garnered more than 23K views and scores of reactions. Netizens, impressed by the man's singing and the woman's cute reaction could not stop themselves from commenting on the video. One user commented, "she's tapping her fingers. this is how ppl their generation express love and appreciation. uppar se all hmm nothing effects me..lol this is so cute. many happy returns of the day to your mom. may god bless you all." Another individual commented, "She is not making faces. She, on the contrary, enjoying. Though feeling little shy." "That smile at the end though Red heart Happy birthday to your mother!!", wrote another user. Check out some user reactions.

