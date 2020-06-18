'It's Been A While Since We Talked': Couple Lived In Same Home Without Speaking For 20 Yrs

In an unusual incident, a husband in Japan had gone 20 years without speaking to his wife after he felt offended that his wife did not give him too much attention. Otou Katayama, from Nara, southern Japan, lived with his three children and wife, Yumi, without making conversation to his partner except for only a nod or a grunt in response for two decades, according to Japan’s State television.

As per reports, the 18-year-old son Yoshiki, contacted a TV show asking them to fix the situation between his parents as he had never heard them talk to each other in years, and therefore, the matter became public. Further, the children arranged a meeting for the two in the park where they had their first date, as the emotional children watched them. Speaking on state television, Otou explained that he has been giving his wife the cold shoulder out of jealously for the attention and care the children get. He said, he was kind of jealous and was sulking about it, however, there was no going back.

Read: Judge: Gay Couple's Child Was US Citizen At Birth In Canada

Read: US: Michigan Couple Plant Poppies To Honor Dead Son

Husband responded in humming

As per reports, the father-of-three would normally talk to his children but kept silent when his wife spoke to him. While Yumi chatted normally to her husband, her angry husband would never respond to her and the two barely spent time or had chitchat. Yumi’s daughter, 21 and 25 years old, said while speaking to a state broadcaster that surprisingly their parent responded in humming and wouldn’t reply normally and it became the norm after some time.

Further, Otou stressed that when the kids were born, his wife was very involved and busy raising the kids and therefore, he felt neglected and hurt and decided to give his partner the silent treatment. After almost 20 years, when Otou spoke to his wife for the first time, he was quoted as saying to his wife that he was grateful for everything his wife had done. Further, he informed his wife that he would like to resume talks moving forward and he hoped that the two could work together from here.

Read: Are Chantel And Pedro Still Together? Find Out More About This '90 Day Fiancé' Couple

Read: Seattle's New NHL Arena Likely Delayed By Couple Of Months

(Images/Video Credit: YouTube/ Laugh Out Loud)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.