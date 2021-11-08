Last Updated:

Hyderabad: British Diplomat Urges Twitter To Track Missing Dog, Netizens Start Campaign

According to the tweet of the British diplomat, Dr Andrew Fleming, his pet dog 'Munni' has been missing since the day of Diwali frightened by the fireworks.

Written By
Ajeet Kumar
Hyderabad

Image: Twitter/@Andrew007Uk


When it comes to animals, dogs and cats rule the world of social media. Their videos attract a huge number of people, who watch them with a sense of excitement. A lot of videos have gone viral featuring these adorable animals. However, this time, the issue is something that can't be ignored. According to the tweet of the British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Dr Andrew Fleming, his pet dog "Munni" has been missing since the day of Diwali. Fleming said his dog ran away in distress from his Hyderabad based home, frightened by the fireworks on Deepawali.

Have a look at the tweet of the British diplomat here:

"Dear Friends, Our beloved Munni, terrified by the #Diwali fireworks, ran away from our Residence close to @RoasteryCoffee in Banjara Hills. It has taken my guards this long to inform me so time is of the essence. Any help in sharing this/finding her is appreciated, Dr Andrew Fleming wrote on his microblogging account. The British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana also shared a picture of his dog on Twitter and said Munni is "quite shy and timid" and also scared of other dogs. His other post reads, "Her fur is particularly soft. Her collar has been changed since this photo," read another tweet of the British diplomat. 

Hyderabadi joins hands to find missing dog

Meanwhile, Hyderabadis are quick to respond to the tweets of Dr Fleming. The netizens also took to Twitter and shared the photographs of the missing dog. Also, they shared some of the key contacts so that anyone with information may contact them without any hesitation. "Hi, a trick that has helped some people is keeping a shirt or item of clothing with a smell she would recognise (ideally her closest parent’s) in the spot she was last seen in. they sometimes come back and sit by it if they get a whiff," read a Twitter user. "Please put some GPS tracking chip always with pets, so it can be tracked easily by that," read the tweet of another user. "I thought dogs tend to cower somewhere familiar when terrified. Ran away because terrified seems fishy...unless of course, her home hasn't been a safe place so far!" commented another Twitter user. 

(Image: Twitter/@Andrew007Uk)

Tags: Hyderabad, British diplomat, dog
First Published:
