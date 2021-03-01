Hyderabad: Couple Adopts 121-year-old Tortoise From Nehru Zoological Park

In a gesture of kindness, a couple from Hyderabad has adopted the 121-year-old Galapagos Giant Tortoise at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad. Saroj Devi and her husband Ashish Kumar along with family members visited Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad on 27 February and offered to adopt a "Galapagos Giant Tortoise", reported ANI. The Galapagos Giant Tortoise is 121 years old and also known as a senior citizen of the Zoo.

Saroj Devi and her husband Ashish Kumar have handed over a cheque of Rs. 30,000 to the zoo authorities for the adoption of the Giant Tortoise. Speaking to ANI, Deputy Curator of Nehru Zoological Park A. Nagamani has thanked the family for showing keen interest in adopting the "Galapagos Giant Tortoise" for one year, thereby strengthening the Wildlife Conservation Programme in the Zoo. Saroj Devi has appealed to the people to come forward for animal conservation and also adopt animals from Nehru Zoological Park.

4-year-old boy adopted a female Al-Dabra

In a similar incident, a few months back, a four-year-old boy had adopted an al-Dabra tortoise at the Hyderabad zoo, ANI reported. Akshay Chakraborty, who visited the Nehru Zoologica park with his parents Mr and Mrs Avik Chakraborty, offered to adopt the female tortoise for a period of an year. For this purpose, the boy paid the sum of Rs. 30,000 ANI stated.

Speaking to ANI, N Kshitija, curator of the Nehru Zoological park appreciated the gesture and thanked the family for their genuine act. Later, the boy and his parents also visited the zoo and showered plaudits on the zoo administration for the maintenance and hygiene of the animals. In addition to the one adopted, the park also houses a pair of al-Dabra giant tortoise, which was gifted to the President fo India by his Seychellois counterpart in 2018.

(Inputs from ANI)

