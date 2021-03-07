Hyderabad: Man Adopts Macaw For Three Months At Nehru Zoological Park

In a gesture of kindness, a resident of Telangana’s Secunderabad on March 6 adopted a Macaw for three months at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad. According to ANI, S Siddarth, who was visiting the place along with his family, even paid Rs 7,500 in favour of the zoological park’s curator for the same.

While speaking to the news agency, the Deputy Curator of the zoological park A.Nagamani thanked Siddarth for showing keen interest in adopting the Macaw. He added that Siddarth’s gesture will strengthen the Wildlife Conservation Programme in the Zoo park. Siddharth, on the other hand, expressed his commitment to the conservation of wild animals and further hoped that the step taken by him inspire people to adopt animals at the zoological park.

Galapagos Tortoise, al-Dabra tortoise adopted

Meanwhile, in another such gesture, Saroj Devi and her husband Ashish Kumar from Hyderabad have also handed over a cheque of Rs. 30,000 to the zoo authorities for the adoption of the Giant Tortoise. The couple adopted a 121-year-old Galapagos Giant Tortoise and appealed to the people to come forward for animal conservation and also adopt animals from Nehru Zoological Park. Nagamani had thanked the family for showing keen interest in adopting the "Galapagos Giant Tortoise" for one year, thereby strengthening the Wildlife Conservation Programme in the Zoo.

A few months back, a four-year-old boy had adopted an al-Dabra tortoise at the Hyderabad zoo, ANI reported. Akshay Chakraborty, who visited the Nehru Zoologica park with his parents Mr and Mrs Avik Chakraborty, offered to adopt the female tortoise for a period of a year. For this purpose, the boy paid the sum of Rs. 30,000 ANI stated. Speaking to ANI, N Kshitija, curator of the Nehru Zoological park appreciated the gesture and thanked the family for their genuine act.

