Hyderabad Man Creates World's Largest Ball Pen Weighing Over 37 Kg; Sets Guinness Record

The Guinness Book of World Records is a platform that recognises unique milestones and unseen talents that deserve recognition by showcasing them to a global audience. The organization's social media handle leaves no stones unturned to follow this vision. Speaking of the same, recently, the platform's latest post is about a record-setting ballpoint pen, created by Srinivasa and his team from Hyderabad in 2011.

In the video featuring the mammoth ball pen shared by the organization, the clip opens up to show how a team of men held the pen and moved it on a large piece of white paper to draw a caricature. "Largest ballpoint pen 5.5 m (18 ft 0.53 in) long, weighing 37.23 kg (82.08 lb 1.24 oz) by Acharya Makunuri Srinivasa” read the caption of the post shared by Guinness World Records. Sharing the details of the ballpoint pen, Guinness World Record detailed that the world’s largest ballpoint pen measures 5.5 meters or 18 feet in length.

The World's largest ball pen sets Guinness World Record

Moreover, the world's largest ball pen weighs a little over 37.23 kilograms. In the comments section, the Guinness World Records detailed about ballpoint pen, it is engraved with scenes from Indian mythology and was crafted by Srinivasa. Also, the brass outer shell of the pen weighs nine kilograms. The caption also explained its functionality, "As per the guidelines, the pen dispenses ink at its tip during use by the rolling action of a small metal sphere”.

The video has garnered around 767K views accompanied by several likes. The video has also prompted several comments from the netizens, "This is what I mean when I say the pen is mightier than the sword", a user spelled. The second user wrote, "You are great". The third user expressed, "one step closer to bright future of human being. well done".

Image: Instagram/guinnessworldrecords