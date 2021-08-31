Hyderabad Man Rescues Bird Hanging From Tree After Being Trapped In Strings

Every day around 95 million photos and videos are shared only on Instagram. Some of them are too adorable to watch while some are enough to turn emotional. In a similar heartwarming incident, a Hyderabad-based man rescued a bird that was found dangling by a Manja atop a peepal tree. According to Junkin media, the video was initially shared in April last year, now went viral on other social media platforms. The media outlet said that the man saw a bird stuck in a tree due to a string tangled in its wing and was later rescued by him.

In the one-minute video shared by the media organisation, it opens with a text flash that reads, “A black kite got stuck by Manja/nylon thread." It then shows the man climbs the structure in front of the tree to reach near the bird. Subsequently, he disentangled its wing from the string. And at last, the man freed the bird and let the bird flew with full freedom. Though this was not the first incident when a good Samaritan from Hyderabad helped a bird to fly freely. In a similar incident in Hyderabad, a group of animal lovers freed a dog that was stuck between two buildings.

Hedgehog stuck in a drain rescued

In another heartwarming gesture, East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS), on August 24, shared a video showing a challenging rescue operation of a hedgehog, a spiny mammal, from a drain. In the two-minute-long video shared on the Facebook page of the Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service, it said that the Non-profit organisation were received a call on August 23 after a resident spotted a hedgehog stuck in a drain running across their car park.

The organisation said that rescue officers Trevor Weeks MBE and Kristy Sayer attended the site. They found residents trying to break into the drain with little luck. According to the Facebook post of the Non-profit organisation, the officer found the drain which was made from concrete blocks run horizontally across the car park with a narrow slit along the top to drain water. The drain was over 100 metres in length. "There was no obvious way the hedgehog could get in from the car park and rescuers and residents were baffled by how the hedgehog got inside," said the organisation in a statement released on the social media site.

(Image Credit: Pixabay)