Hyderabad Man Starts 'don't Waste Food' Initiative, Delivers Leftover Food To Poor People

After starting a heartwarming initiative nine years ago, Hyderabad techie is now able to deliver free food to nearly 2,000 underprivileged people each day. Malleshwar Rao’s efforts have not only reduced the wastage of food in hotels and parties but also his ‘Don’t Waste Food’ initiative has helped thousands of people in the city to ‘not sleep hungry’. As per the ANI report, the Hyderabad techie started the initiative back in 2011 by distributing leftovers from huge events that he used to cater as a B.Tech student.

Now having several volunteers for ‘Don’t Waste Food’, nine years ago Rao had collaborated with restaurants and hotels to take note of big events taking place across the city. While talking about his background, the Hyderabad techie elaborated on his humble background and informed how the though of the initiative came to his mind while working part-time for an outdoor catering company when he arrived in the city to pursue B.Tech. He added that it was while working during those years, did he realise how much food gets wasted.

“I came to Hyderabad to pursue my BTech. I started as a part-time worker for an outdoor catering company. Working there made me realise that there is a lot of food that gets wasted. So I decided to bring the leftover to the poor people’s table,” said Rao.

“So I decided to distribute the leftover food among the needy. Presently, we distribute food to around 2,000 people daily. If we can utilise the food being wasted in hotels of Hyderabad every day, no one will sleep hungry in the city,” he added.

Telangana: A group in Hyderabad collects leftover food from restaurants, hotels & parties & distributes it among the poor. "During my BTech studies, I worked with a caterer & realised that a lot of food is wasted every day,"says Malleshwar Rao, founder of Don't Waste Food.(11.12) pic.twitter.com/fDtySCP2mk — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2020

Rao faced criticism for the initiative

Even though Rao came up with ‘Don’t Waste Food’ after realising that there were times his family was unable to afford food, he reportedly said that he faced a lot of criticism for the same. While talking to the news agency, he said despite facing a lot of flack, he stuck to the idea and gathered his friends. From packing the food at the event to distributing it among the needy people on the streets, Rao informed how it all started. Now, he is able to feed over 2,000 people every day.

“Though I received criticism when I shared my idea, I stuck to it and gathered a few friends, packed some food from an event and went to distribute it among the people on the streets. That is how it all started,” he said.

“Since the inception of the initiative, we have been able to feed nearly 2,000 people every day. A lot of food gets wasted every day. The same food can fill a poor hungry man’s stomach. If everyone comes forward to donate food, no one would have to sleep on an empty stomach,” he added.

