Hyderabad Police Share Incredible Graphic Highlighting Spread Of Fake News Like A Virus

Hyderabad City police on September 11 took to Twitter to share an incredible graphic highlighting an increase in the spread of misinformation on messaging apps, equating it to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The graphic shared by the Hyderabad police shows a messaging app logo similar to that of WhatsApp and a new message notification resembling a virus. "A fake message is not less than a virus," reads a text below the logo.

The post has garnered over 200 likes since being shared on Twitter this morning. Hyderabad shared the post without any caption, but the graphic itself was enough to spread the awareness. The message has become important more than ever at the current times of a global health crisis when miscreants are not letting go to share misinformation and fake news regarding the disease. It is also a message applicable for all times because of the regular spread of fake news on social media and other platforms. Authorities, especially police departments, are often active on various social media platforms spreading awareness regarding issues related to fake news, cybercrime, COVID-19, etc.

Pune police's fake news creative

Pune police recently shared a creative that urged people not to forward messages without first verifying its authenticity. In a witty Twitter post, the police shared an image that indicated “always verify before forward” using keypad symbols, with a hashtag #NoToFakeNews. The department’s official handle captioned the creative, saying, that people must at least take a minute to read and establish the factual accuracy of the information prior to sliding it to someone else’s phone or on social media.

#BreakTheChain of misinformation and fake news.

