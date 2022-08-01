Hyderabad: Video Of Utensils Floating Away Leaves Biryani Lovers Sad; Here's Why

Heavy rains lashed parts of Hyderabad after the weather remained relatively hot and dry the entire day. This heavy downpour must have relieved many but left biryani lovers heartbroken after a viral video surfaced on the internet. The viral video shows two vessels, probably filled with the beloved dish, floating away in the waterlogged city.

The viral video shows a black vessel atop a brown pot moving away from the restaurant. The video has reportedly been captured outside ‘Adiba Hotel’ in Hyderabad’s Nawab Saheb Kunta. The video was shared by a user on Twitter. Sharing the video, a user wrote, "Somebody is going to be unhappy for not getting his biryani order".

Somebody is going to be unhappy for not getting his biryani order.#Hyderabad #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/OPdXsjSoKs — Ibn Crowley (@IbnFaraybi) July 28, 2022

Netizens' Reactions

The video has left biryani lovers heartbroken while garnering around 1.1 million views. The video has also prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "Is this the latest in home delivery!". A second user commented, "Floating biryani". A third user wrote, "And someone would be happy when this reaches a house".

Meanwhile, the real-time rainfall data from Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) indicated that by 8.30 pm on Sunday, Rajendranagar received 28 mm of rainfall followed by 27.5 mm of rainfall in the Balanagar region. Areas near Rajendranagar GHMC circle office received 24 mm of rainfall while Srinagar colony, Jubilee Hills and Bathukammakunta received 20.5 mm and 20.3 mm of rainfall respectively.

