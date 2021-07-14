Hyderabad Woman Offers Rs 30,000 Cash Reward For Information On Her Missing Pet Cat

A cat owner in Hyderabad posted a reward of Rs 30,000 on Tuesday, July 13, for anyone who can help her find her cat, which went missing from a pet hospital last month. Serina Natto, the owner of the missing cat 'Ginger,' said her 8-month-old cat became ill after a family planning surgery and was admitted to a vet hospital.

Rs 30,000 reward for information on missing pet

Natto said, "The cat has gone through a family panning surgery on June 17 at a pet clinic. After the surgery, the swelling was observed at the spot of stitches and was again admitted into the same pet hospital on June 23."

The physicians informed Natto that her cat had gone missing on June 24. The woman said that the police refused to file a complaint about the incident. She noted, "I tried to file a complaint at Raidurgam police station in this regard but the police denied to file the complaint."

Similar incidents

This is not the first time when pet owners sought public help to find their pets. Chris Evans recently appealed to his fans for assistance in locating his friend's pet. The 'Captain America' actor resorted to social media to urge his fans to help him recover Alexandra Raisman's dog, Mylo, who had gone missing. Raisman's furry friend went missing last week and was nowhere to be located despite Raisman's efforts. Evans urged his Boston followers to keep an eye out for his friend's pet in a desperate plea for help.

Aly Raisman, a 27-year-old Olympic gymnast, was the first to announce the news on her Instagram account, writing, "To my followers in the seaport/Boston area…my dog Mylo was terrified of fireworks and ran off. He has a tag on and a leash. Please let me know if you see him. Thank you.

Chris Evans went over and beyond to assist Aly in reuniting with her animal buddy, reposting Raisaman's article on his social media. Chris knew Mylo well since he was one of the first people to meet him after Aly adopted him last year. He asked his fans to "be on the lookout if you are in the area!" while publishing the message on his stories.

(With inputs from ANI)

Picture Credits: ANI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.