Hyderabad's Nine-year-old Wizkid SP Shankar Bags Two World Records For Solving Pyraminx

A nine-year-old boy from Hyderabad has won two international and one national award for solving Pyraminxs and Rubix cube. SP Shankar has won two international awards for 'most number of Pyraminxs solved while hanging upside down,' and for 'most number of Pyraminxs solved while skating'. The young record holder won the national award for solving a Rubix cube in a record time.

According to his mother, Shankar had picked up the popular puzzle at the age of six and was constantly seen with a cube in his hand.

"I am so proud that Shankar has achieved two World Records and a Limca Book of Records entry at such a tender age. He started cubing at the age of six, and just three years later, he has been able to achieve two world records," said his mother Divya Mangala.

She further said that Shankar has a cube in his hand throughout the day. When Shankar started cubing, he could solve only one side and eventually was able to solve all sides and started speedcubing, his mother added. He is also able to solve a megamix (a type of Rubik's Cube with 12 faces), she said. The proud mother further informed that her son could solve megamix underwater, while suspended upside down, and also while skating.

"I used to receive a lot of backlash from his teachers that he concentrates more on cubing than his studies. But I think that is okay. I homeschool him now. Every day he chants a part of the Yajurveda and learns violin," said Shankar's mother.

Shankar's father, Subramanyam, said that the child watches several YouTube videos on speedcubing and the initial interest came when he got a cube as his birthday gift earlier this year. To improve his speed he got special training from experts, the father added.

"Incidentally, he is also a good skater so he attempted the record. Similarly, he showed interest in attempting to solve Pyraminx while suspending himself upside down. We were hesitant at first but seeing his increasing interest, we encouraged him and now he has set two world records", the father said.

(With agency inputs; Image ANI)

