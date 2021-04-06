'Hypocrite': Trump Slammed For Hidden Coke Bottle After Announcing Boycott

Former US President Donald Trump faced accusations of hypocrisy after what appeared to be a bottle of Diet Coke on his table. It has not even been 72 hours since the Republican leader asked his supporters to boycott an array of companies including Coca Cola over Georgia's controversial election law. However, “the truth was exposed” after a photograph of his meeting featured a bottle of coke, slyly hid behind a telephone.

On April 5, former political advisor to Trump, Stephen Miller took to Twitter to share a photograph from what he termed as a “terrific meeting” with the ex-President at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. However, within minutes, eagle-eyed netizens and several from the opposition pointed out what seemed to be a bottle of Trump’s favourite soda. The bottle, with its seal opened, created a cyclone on the internet and got many tagging Trump as a plain hypocrite.

Had to hide the bottle of forbidden @CocaCola ðŸ˜‚ hypocrites pic.twitter.com/xeXgNt1Q8r — ðŸ¦¦Marie-CarolineðŸ¦¥ðŸ´‍â˜ ï¸ (@Noway7791) April 5, 2021

It’s visiting hours at Dementia-a-lago and the fake Oval Office Stephen “Goebbels” Miller set up is not even convincing racist grandpa — Stefanie Iris Weiss (@EcoSexuality) April 5, 2021

THE COKE BOTTLE BEHIND THE PHONE



AHAHAAAAHAHA — Reese(Marquis de Lafayette) (@JackJackington) April 5, 2021

Just had a terrific Diet Coke, like Mr. Trump. https://t.co/zOrGwx5CNK — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 5, 2021

Trump called for a ban on Coke 3 days ago.



How is that going? pic.twitter.com/R0Ut4R77SL — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) April 5, 2021

Whenever you hear the accusation that someone is not sufficiently respectful of Trump supporters, just remember that no-one holds them in lower esteem than Trump himself. — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) April 5, 2021

The funniest thing about this is that Miller just wrote a long thread calling on the head of the MLB to resign (or cancelling him, as the kids say), and then inadvertently exposes the fact Trump can't be bothered to commit to his own Coke boycott. pic.twitter.com/rnNRDyhIsy — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) April 5, 2021

Trump: BOYCOTT COCA-COLA!



Also Trump: pic.twitter.com/7zfnRRF9LQ — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 6, 2021

Trump calls for Boycott

Former US President Donald Trump, on April 3, called for Republicans and Conservatives to boycott a number of companies that have rendered support to Georgia's recently passed voting laws. In a statement released by his flagship Save America PAC, Trump called for his fellow party members to “Fight Back”, the 74-year-old asked them to boycott companies including Coca-Cola, Citigroup amongst others.

“For years the Radical Left Democrats have played dirty by boycotting products when anything from that company is done or stated in any way that offends them. Now they are going big time with the WOKE CANCEL CULTURE and our sacred elections," Trump said in a statement on Saturday released by Save America PAC. "It is finally time for Republicans and Conservatives to fight back— we have more people than they do— by far! Boycott Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS and Merck. Don’t go back to their products until they relent. We can play a better game than them," he added.

Image Credits: StephenM/Twitter