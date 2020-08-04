Hyundai Showroom Inducts Street Dog As Car Salesman, Netizens Laud The Gesture

A heartwarming story of a street dog working as a car salesman at a Hyundai showroom in Brazil is making rounds on the internet. The dog, Tucson Prime, was often seen hanging outside a Hyundai car showroom and soon made friends with employees. Later, they inducted Tucson in their Hyundai family and even made him an honorary employee.

Tucson has his own employee ID-card as the sales dog at the dealership and the official Instagram page of Hyundai Brazil posted several photographs of him. The company said in its Instagram post that Tucson is about a year old and was welcomed by the Hyundai family in the state of Espirito Santo, Brazil, and has already won over co-workers and customers.

Read: Piper The Dog 'hilariously' Stumbles Out Of Swimming Pool; Watch

Tucson has now become a social media celebrity with his personal Instagram account with over 29k followers. The person managing the account keeps posting pictures of his activities. In the photographs, he can be seen stretching, sitting at a desk or in front of a vehicle parked at the showroom, or playing with “colleagues”.

Read: Dog Helps Firefighters In Pulling Down Tree, Video Wins Internet | Watch

Netizens praise showroom

Netizens found the story adorable and hailed the dealership as ‘showroom of the year’. The Instagram post of Hyundai Brazil has been liked over 30,000 times and social media thanked the showroom for the humane gesture. A user quoted Pataal Lok dialogue to praise the employees at the showroom. Check out some of the reactions:

We need one at every dealership @HyundaiIndia ! Make it happen! https://t.co/2cUOiiKAP9 — Dhruv Saxena (@dhruv992) August 4, 2020

If a man loves dog,he is a good man .

If a dog loves man,he is a good man. https://t.co/TrnQftUupB — Binit_Ganguly (@Binit_Ganguly) August 4, 2020

Read: Good News: From ESO's Rare 'space Butterfly' To Dog Taking Zoomies; Read Here

Read: Dog Sneaks Paw With Newlywed Couple’s Ring Photo, Netizens Say ‘touched’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.