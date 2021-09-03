'I Am A Stripper': Woman Reveals Secret Job To Parents Using PowerPoint Presentation

A video related to the massive revelation of a "secret" using PowerPoint presentation has created a buzz on the internet. A woman from Portland recently took the help of the Microsoft Office feature to disclose to her parents that she is a pole dancer at a strip club. The unusual presentation of the ultimate disclosure is now one of the most talked-about videos on the internet.

The video was initially uploaded on a video sharing platform by the presenter's sister, who sat by their parents while the presentation unfolded. @mildwestsami shared the complete video that recorded the very formal-looking presentation and subsequent conversations. "Y'all my sister made a PowerPoint to tell my parents that she is a stripper," she captioned the video. The video of Lex telling her parents that she is a stripper at a nightclub has spread like wildfire. Take a look at the video:

According to NYPost, the presentation was created by Lex. As the shared video rolls, Lex can be seen equipped with all the slides compiled into a most organised form. Before she began with the slideshow, Lex added a little disclaimer. "Today I reveal to you a secret. I am simply telling you because I want the people I trust and love the most to know what's going on with my life and to have the joy of sharing my journey with my family," Lex said. Then she began with the fairly detailed level by level explanation. The slideshow also had an after-session FAQ answering round where Lex proudly informed her parents that she regularly paid her taxes and did not indulge in "under the table income." During the session, both the parents displayed their unfettered support and pride for their daughter. Lex's mother also appreciated her for the truth and told her that she is glad that she is powerful.

Netizens hail the girl's confidence

The non-conventional conversation technique gathered love and support from netizens too. The almost 3-minute long video garnered over 857.4k likes and was shared over 34k times. People adored her confidence and honesty. Some also appreciated the parents for being so supportive.

Image Credit: Unsplash/representative