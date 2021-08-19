'I Am Not Sleeping': Video Of Dog Dozing Off In A Car Leaves Netizens Amused. Watch Here

Doggos are ruling the social media forums with their cute antics which bring a huge smile to netizens' faces. Recently, a hilarious video of a dog falling asleep in a car has surfaced on social media. The video has been shared by a user who goes by the name 'Buitengebieden' on Twitter.

Dog dozing off in a car

The short clip has been posted by Buitengebieden on Twitter alongside the caption, "I’m not sleeping." In the video, a dog can be seen sitting in a car and trying to keep his eyes open. However, the dog can be seen falling asleep continuously. The hilarious video of the dog has caught the attention of social media users. Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered 121K views and several reactions. Netizens took to the comments section to share hilarious reactions to the clip. Some of the users expressed that the reaction of the dog was similar to them when they were in a particular situation. One user commented, "Damn I was hoping no one would catch me." Another individual commented, "This is me at the movies." Another user commented, "That was me more than once during those three-hour corporate sales meetings." Another user commented, "Just resting my eyes"...as my dad would say, lol." Check out some user reactions.

My dad used to say "just resting my eyelids". — Arthur Moose 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇪🇺 (@AdrianB99958558) August 19, 2021

This is me at the movies — Joe Ruhnke (@Stopdonstweets) August 19, 2021

Damn I was hoping no one would catch me 😢 — Ruff Past (@ruffpast) August 19, 2021

Feel like this all of the time. — Kirk Tanaka (@KirkTanaka62) August 19, 2021

Looks like me — Bette (@Bette77537628) August 19, 2021

Looks like me at the office. — Missy White (@MissyMakesBeer) August 19, 2021

My son when attend online class at the morning — JS (@jineshsheth301) August 19, 2021

This is me watching 3 hr lecture. — JGC (@Jessica01642414) August 19, 2021

That dog exudes preciousness. — Jay W (@JayW54823156) August 18, 2021

Hey, that reminds me of my Dad when he was still here. Sitting in his chair trying to stay awake😁 — ROGER WILGO (@RogerWilgo) August 19, 2021

Every dad on Sunday afternoon — Champ City, USA (@CougarPride310) August 19, 2021

That was me more than once during those three-hour corporate sales meetings. 😴 — Linda Russo (@Hannah_Hahn) August 18, 2021

IMAGE: buitengebieden_/Twitter