'Chronology Samajhiye', Republic TV's Rivals & Param Bir Singh Trolled With Savage Tweets

The fan following of Republic Media Network was once again on display as Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh issued false allegations, linking the fake Television Rating Points (TRP) ratings scam to the network. Netizen mercilessly trolled Mumbai Police, Singh and rivals of Republic with some savage tweets and memes. This was after expressing their support with the network and trending various hashtags in the network's support, while Republic Media Network's #RepublicFightsBack was the worldwide number 1 trend.

Republic TV gets massive support on Twitter amid TRP scam

Netizens shared memes, including some of Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's own like Rhea Chakraborty's 'I am sorry babu', trolling India Today, highlighting their recent fine by News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) of Rs 1 lakh over the Sushant Singh Rajput case. They showcased how some of the anchors were reacting delightedly to the emergence of the scam, only to realise that it was their network named in the First Information Report.

#IndiaTodayTRPchor A very big loss I have incurred.... have not got 5 lakh..... for watching republic TV for more than a year please give me justice.......memepolice...@aajtak #IstandwithRepublic pic.twitter.com/JsdSyXfBL9 — Abhishek (@im08abh) October 9, 2020

Fake news circulating among the fake channels. FIR for “India Today” for convicting the TRP scam becomes Republic TV! Aaj Tak giving penalty of 1 lac for spreading fake news about SSR accused by NBSA. Please follow your judgement. ðŸ™ @iujjawaltrivedi @PMOIndia @nilotpalm3 @itsSSR pic.twitter.com/SRI1wvicCB — Satya Subhajit Ghoshal (@SatyaSubhajit) October 9, 2020

They shared the ‘chronology samjiye’ meme on Mumbai Police’s statement after the Palghar case and Sushant Singh Rajput death and sought Param Bir Singh's resignation.

PC meme police after truth comes out pic.twitter.com/02qJW4Bnda — Bro (@YogeshA192) October 8, 2020

Arnab exposed and openly challenged Sanjay Raut,Uddhav Thackeray and Shivsena. Exposed Mumbai Police during #SushantSinghRajputCase and now all of a sudden Commissioner of Mumbai Police (which comes under SS) is accusing him for false TRP. LOL. #RepublicTV #RepublicFightsBack pic.twitter.com/wLr5o4MlWS — Varunraj Nannaware ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@Varunraj_n) October 8, 2020

Copy and Paste ðŸ˜‚ðŸ”¥#à¤ªà¤°à¤®à¤¬à¥€à¤°_à¤¸à¤¿à¤‚à¤¹_à¤‡à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¥€à¤«à¤¾_à¤¦à¥‹ pic.twitter.com/L118JQmbkA — D H E E R A J #Warriors4SSR (@Dheeraj_sansare) October 8, 2020

Many of them showed proof that Republic TV was indeed most watched by miles with comparison of the massive difference on real-time viewers on the YouTube live links. They termed Arnab as the ‘real TRP King.’

Another showed a video watching it on the TV, and on the phone, apart from his family viewing it in other rooms of the house.

#WeSupportRepublic phone me bhi tv par bhi .. or jis mobile se record kiya h us me bhi republic hi chal rha h.. iske alawa or rooms se bhi republic hi chal rha h .. hume @republic @Republic_Bharat ne nhi kaha dekhne ko still we i m watching .. we support #RepublicNo1 pic.twitter.com/u8v95j5Sno — Aradhana (@Aradhan90132692) October 8, 2020

One even cancelled subscription to all ‘sold out media’ and ‘biased Marathi media’, while stating that he was even willing to Rs 250/month if Arnab Goswami comes up with a Marathi channel.

One trolled Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and how Arnab Goswami, was no longer just on one channel but everywhere courtesy Mumbai Police's tiff with Arnab.

Uddhav Thackeray MASTER STROKE.



Previously Arnab Goswami used to be only on one channel.



Now he is trending ON all channels



ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£#WeSupportRepublic #ArnabGoswami pic.twitter.com/tcHSN9bLrE — Arun Singh (@Political_Singh) October 9, 2020

Bharatiya Janata Party working President JP Nadda, Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, BJP MP Roopa Ganguly and film celebrities like Payal Ghosh also expressed support, apart from netizens trending various hashtags.

Arnab Goswami slams Mumbai Police on TRP scam

Arnab Goswami hit out at the false allegations levelled by Param Bir Singh by highlighting that it was India Today named in the First Information Report of the scam, without a single mention of Republic TV. He called it a ‘desperate measure’ and that the Commissioner had been completely exposed after statements of arrested employee of Hansa, the company that handles the Bar-O-Meter of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), which releases the viewership ratings, surfaced. Relationship Manager Vishal Bhandari has revealed that five household panels had been paid by India Today to watch the channel between November 2019 to May 2020, a statement confirmed by an audit inquiry of BARC.

#RepublicFightsBack The Mumbai Police Commissioner has been completely & totally exposed. A copy of the FIR in the TRP case mentions India Today as the channel to be investigated. There isn't a single mention of Republic TV. Param Bir Singh must, in the interest of morality, quit pic.twitter.com/th6ccyJxlr — Republic (@republic) October 8, 2020

