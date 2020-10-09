Last Updated:

'Chronology Samajhiye', Republic TV's Rivals & Param Bir Singh Trolled With Savage Tweets

Netizens trolled Republic TV's rivals like India Today Group and Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh with savage tweets in the Fake TRP rating scam.

The fan following of Republic Media Network was once again on display as Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh issued false allegations, linking the fake Television Rating Points (TRP) ratings scam to the network. Netizen mercilessly trolled Mumbai Police, Singh and rivals of Republic with some savage tweets and memes. This was after expressing their support with the network and trending various hashtags in the network's support, while Republic Media Network's #RepublicFightsBack was the worldwide number 1 trend.   

Republic TV gets massive support on Twitter amid TRP scam

Netizens shared memes, including some of Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's own like Rhea Chakraborty's 'I am sorry babu', trolling India Today, highlighting their recent fine by News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) of Rs 1 lakh over the Sushant Singh Rajput case. They showcased how some of the anchors were reacting delightedly to the emergence of the scam, only to realise that it was their network named in the First Information Report.

They shared the ‘chronology samjiye’ meme on Mumbai Police’s statement after the Palghar case and Sushant Singh Rajput death and sought Param Bir Singh's resignation. 

Many of them showed proof that Republic TV was indeed most watched by miles with comparison of the massive difference on real-time viewers on the YouTube live links. They termed Arnab as the ‘real TRP King.’

Another showed a video watching it on the TV, and on the phone, apart from his family viewing it in other rooms of the house.

One even cancelled subscription to all ‘sold out media’ and ‘biased Marathi media’, while stating that he was even willing to Rs 250/month if Arnab Goswami comes up with a Marathi channel.

One trolled Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and how Arnab Goswami, was no longer just on one channel but everywhere courtesy Mumbai Police's tiff with Arnab.

Bharatiya Janata Party working President JP Nadda, Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, BJP MP Roopa Ganguly and film celebrities like Payal Ghosh also expressed support, apart from netizens trending various hashtags.

Arnab Goswami slams Mumbai Police on TRP scam

Arnab Goswami hit out at the false allegations levelled by Param Bir Singh by highlighting that it was India Today named in the First Information Report of the scam, without a single mention of Republic TV. He called it a ‘desperate measure’ and that the Commissioner had been completely exposed after statements of arrested employee of Hansa, the company that handles the Bar-O-Meter of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), which releases the viewership ratings, surfaced. Relationship Manager Vishal Bhandari has revealed that five household panels had been paid by India Today to watch the channel between November 2019 to May 2020, a statement confirmed by an audit inquiry of BARC.

