I&B Ministry Shares 'Family Man' Meme; Urges People To Wear Masks Like Srikant

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) on Monday urged citizens to continue wearing masks after their COVID-19 vaccination sharing a meme on Manoj Bajpayee's character 'Srikant Tiwari' from Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man.' On its Twitter handle, the I&B Ministry morphed a mask on Manoj Bajpayee's face from one of his stills on the show with a caption-- 'Even after getting both the doses, Srikant wears a mask and maintains physical distance.' Urging people to follow 'COVID-appropriate behavior' like Srikant, the Ministry reminded everyone to wear a mask, wash and sanitize their hands and maintain physical distancing. The Family Man meme was retweeted by Manoj Bajpayee on his Twitter handle.

Health Ministry uses 'Chellam Sir' for COVID awareness

This is not the first time that the Indian Government has invoked 'The Family Man' for COVID-19 awareness. Last week, the government's Twitter handle had joined the meme fest of the series and took a witty spin on the show's famous character 'Chellam Sir’. To tackle the vaccine hesitancy, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting tweeted a still from an interaction between Chellam and Srikant Tiwari over which COVID-19 vaccine should be taken. In the meme, Chellam Sir advises Bajpayee that all vaccines are safe, urging him to get vaccinated at the earliest.

COVID-19 in India

India's downward trend of cases continued on Monday as the nation recorded 70,421 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the lowest single-day COVID-19 rise in 74 days, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of cases has now reached 2,95,10,410, with a daily positive rate of 4.72 percent, which is less than 10% for the 21st day in a row. In addition, the weekly positivity rate fell below 5% and is now at 4.54 percent. After 66 days, the active caseload stayed below 10 lakhs, and stands at 9,73,158.

