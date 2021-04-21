'I Could...': Elon Musk Replies To Netizen Claiming He 'wasn't Able To Get A Job Anywhere'

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is the world's second-richest person at the moment, however, there was a time when he was "unable to get a job" where he wanted to work. Musk recently opened up about the incident explaining how he failed at getting jobs. While replying to a Twitter user, Musk wrote that although he "could get a job" but not at an internet company.

Elon Musk responds to a user

The Twitter user revealed that in 1995, Musk wanted to work with an internet company as he applied to work at Netscape that is an American computer services firm. He sent his resume and tried hanging out in the lobby of Netscape's office because he was too shy to talk to anyone. The tweet further read that he started his own internet company Zip2 as he wasn't able to get a job anywhere. The user has also shared an old picture of the billionaire. The tweet got Musk's attention as he responded to it and explained that he could have got a job easily but just not at an internet company as there were a handful of internet firms back in 1990s.

I could get a job, just not at an Internet company (weren’t many back then) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2021

In 2012, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had revealed that he did try to get a job at the company that created the first web browser, Netscape Navigator, CNBC had reported. As per the report, he said that he actually tried hanging out in the [Netscape] lobby but was "too shy to talk to anyone". He also said that "it was pretty embarrassing".

The response of Musk has received 55.8K likes and still counting. One user wrote, "Now I bet they wish they hired you." Another individual commented, "I'm glad you carved the path less followed". "Moral of the story you gotta be shy to have a huge success", commented another user.

Last week, the same Twitter user shared an image of Elon Musk from the '90s. The tweet created a stir on the internet when Tesla CEO replied to the post. The caption of the image described what Musk used to do in those days. As per the caption, Musk worked at a videogame company in Palo Alto. There he wrote a multitasker for PC in C++ which could read video from a CD while running a game at the same time. The name of that videogame company was Rocket Science. Making a remark at the end, the uploader wrote, “Fate loves irony”. “True. Ancient times … Had to flip CPU registers explicitly, as computer was so slow”, read Musk’s reply.

True. Ancient times … Had to flip CPU registers explicitly, as computer was so slow. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2021

