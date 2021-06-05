'I Had Alien In Me': Doctor Reveals How Babies Look On MRI Reports And They Are Not Cute!

One TikToker who is also an MD candidate revealed to the world through social media how babies look in their MRI reports and it has left netizens flabbergasted. Unlike the traditional ultrasound images that provide two-dimensional images of the fetuses, MRI pictures come out in three-dimension which often come out as “creepy” or peculiar looking, according to internet users. In the video posted first on TikTok before exploding on social media, he says, “One of you asked if we showed these MRIs of babies during pregnancy to expecting mothers. I don't think any expecting mother would want to see this.”

The MD candidate uses TikTok as his platform for posting videos with username @MadMedicine and in the viral video, he points out a highly detailed photo of a baby in the uterus with their eyes wide open and entire brain visible. First of all, I don't know how I would explain this to an expecting mother…Second of all, I doubt any expecting mother wants to know that her child looks like this," he continued. The video has received millions of views on the video-sharing app and received over 6,000 comments.

‘I had an alien in me’

While many are from people who would want to see the photograph, some others found it ‘scary.’ “No, I would actually want one. This will be our family Christmas card," one person wrote on TikTok, as per reports while someone else said, “Omg! I wish I had that one from my pregnancy. I'd be displaying that at every one of my child's bdays!” There were others who wrote, “Nah, nah. I would be scared to sleep knowing it's inside of me.”

One of the social media users also compared one of the MRI photos with the 1990s sitcom character, Mr Bean. Others also compared it to “Rosemary's baby.” Somebody even described it as “the creepiest and funniest thing I’ve seen in medicine.” One of the internet users said, “We were once demons,” while another commented, “Wow, I knew I had an alien in me.”

