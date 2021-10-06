'I Like It Here': Irish Taxi Driver Sticks 'blunt Note' For Passengers And Netizens React

In an interesting incident, a taxi driver in Ireland made his approach toward socialising in and around his workplace quite vivid. The Irish taxi had a rather blunt note stuck onto the glass slab, a COVID restrictive divider screen between the driver's seat and the passenger's, which indicated the temperament of the cab and the driver as well.

The stern message penned by the driver left the internet in splits. While few sympathised with his rigidity, others pondered over his moral standards and basic etiquettes.

Irish taxi driver's note says it all

While most solo passengers put on their headphones to enter an instant vacation in their minds, catch up on missed calls and texts, stare out the window or indulge in impromptu conversations with the drivers, the passengers aboard this particular taxi would dare not utter a word owing to the instructions passed on by the driver.

A Twitter user shared an image of the crisp message stuck right before the passenger's seat and it read, "Please do not ask futile personal quizzes. I am from Ghana, now an Irish citizen. Yes, I like it here. I have a Master's degree in MBA from the UK. Please show due esteem."

Humorously, in a bid to evade the scope of small talk, the taxi driver even wrote, "Yes, I like it here."

The Twitter user shared the image captioned, "Just had this legend of a taxi driver." The tweet has amassed over 1.5 lakh likes, over 10,00 retweets and over 1100 comments, all divided by the reaction.

While the note had internet in splits, few called out the unsolicited rudeness. Here are a few netizens' reactions:

A Twitter handle stated, "Not sure about his people skills."

Another Twitter user commented, "I used to get the same questions from every cab driver when I lived in London…where you from then? Why are you here? Are you going home?…"

In an interesting reply, a Twitter handle shared, "But if I don't find out he's from Ghana, how am I going to find out if the next person I meet from Ghana knows him, therefore impressing them with my ability to connect everyone, before moving onto who they know from Cork?"