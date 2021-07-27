'I Would Have Died': Girl Hit By Seagull On A Spring Shot Roller Coaster Ride, Watch

A video has gone viral on the internet that shows a seagull flying into the face of a girl while she was on a spring shot ride. The clip features two girls excitedly waiting for the ride to begin. In it, both girls can be seen screaming as the ride went up into the air. After several moments, one of the girls was hit in the face by a seagull and another girl was unaware of what really happened. Reportedly, the incident took place in Morey’s Piers & Beachfront Water Park in Wildwood, New Jersey.

Seagull hits the girl

The video of the incident was shared by ViralHog on YouTube along with the caption, "Georgia and Kiley went on the ride for Georgia's 14th birthday and captured an unexpected guest." The viral clip shows both the girls waiting for the ride to begin. Soon, the ride takes off and midway into the ride, the girls had an uninvited guest with them. Kiley was hit in the face by a seagull while her friend Georgia Reed who was celebrating her birthday had no idea of what really happened as her friend was continuously screaming, reported Fox29 News. The bird flew towards Kiley Holman and rested on her neck. Kiley was able to move the bird away and set it free. The girls have decided to never ride on the spring shot again. Watch the video here:

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 12000 views and several reactions. Netizens who were baffled to see the video took to the comments section to share their views. One user commented, "I like how the other girl was screaming louder". Another individual commented, "Now im scared of a seagull slicing my throat with his beak accidentally." Another individual commented, "I would have DIED." Check out some user reactions.

IMAGE: ViralHog/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.