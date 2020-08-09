Indian Air Force Shares Amazing Video Of 'Akashganga' Skydiving Team; Watch

On August 9, Indian Air Force shared the video of its skydiving team called ‘Akashganga’. The breathtaking video is doing rounds on social media. The video consists of some brilliant shots, highlighting the intricate details.

The new milestone

Uploaded on the official handle of the Indian Air Force, the duration of the video is 2 minutes and 16 seconds. The video begins with the logo of the team and further takes us to a runway shot. There are also some extreme zoom shots to highlight details of the same. Towards the end of the video, the phrase ‘Jai hind’ appears on the screen and it fades away to the logo of the Indian Air Force team, which says ‘Touch the sky with glory’. The video has been captioned as, “Meet the 'skyline', the finest skydiving team of the Indian Air Force that chases the clouds and competes with birds”.

They say that to jump out of a perfectly good aeroplane, you either have to be crazy or a skydiver!



Meet the Indian Air Force's awesome 'Akashganga' Skydiving Team as they go about chasing clouds and racing birds. #IndianAirForce#skydiving #adventure pic.twitter.com/HlERpmpwWF — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 9, 2020

The video filled the netizens with pride as it has managed to gather 35K views along with 1.1K likes and 158 Retweets and comments. Netizens all over social media are lauding the bravery of officers. Few people are simple commenting 'Jai Hind'.

Our "Akashganga" team is the best. They are well trained airwarriors. Nobody can match them. Happy landing. Jai Hind. — Subrata Paul (@Subrata76573675) August 9, 2020

Marvelous, we are proud of our Indian Forces.🙏🙏🙏 Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — संजय कुमार (@sanjay7292002) August 9, 2020

It's amazing! — Pawan tyagi (@Pawantyagi15) August 9, 2020

Jai Ho 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Yatin Jain (@YatinJain19) August 9, 2020

