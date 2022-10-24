'Hugging Our Parents, A Big Deal': IAS Officer Awanish Sharan Posts On Middle Class Things

IAS Officer Awanish Sharan, of the 2009 Batch from the Chhattisgarh Cadre is quite active on social media. Recently, he re-shared an amateur poet and writer Nidhi Narwal's video on middle-class things on Twitter.

Sharan captioned the video as, "We the middle class." In the viral video, Nidhi Narwal shares her experience of being an Indian middle-class family.

Nidhi Narwal talks of middle-class ethnic culture

The now-viral video was originally uploaded by Kommune India on YouTube. In the video, Narwal is seen saying, "I come from a middle-class family where old t-shirts are turned into cleaning rags, and where if a container of Bournvita gets emptied, it is re- filled with lentils." She even goes on to talk about middle-class things and the simple way of life.

Narwal talks about how big a deal it is in the Indian middle-class household to hug one's parents and how people do not declare their love for each other directly and instead do something the other one likes. Towards the end, Narwal is heard saying, "Sometimes they fight for us and sometimes they ask us to fight for ourselves so that we can never become helpless or hopeless."

The video was shared by Sharan on the microblogging site on October 22. Since then, the video has raked up over 25.7K likes, 691 quote retweets, and 5496 retweets. Kommune, a collective of artists, performers and creators, retweeted IAS Officer Awanish Sharan's tweet with the caption: "Thank you for the love @AwanishSharan. It is truly one of our most special pieces! Thank you #NidhiNarwal for sharing your story with us You can watch the full video here!:"

Thank you for the love @AwanishSharan ❤️It is truly one of our most special pieces! Thank you #NidhiNarwal for sharing your story with us ✨

You can watch the full video here! : https://t.co/nhV4p9FbEL — Kommune (@KOMMUNEity) October 22, 2022

One of the comments read: "Wonderful!". Another comment said: "Took me on an emotional roller coaster", while another comment read: "Touched to heart".