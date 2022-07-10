IAS Officer Shares Photo Of His Class 10 Marksheet, Netizens Call It 'inspirational'

Marks are undoubtedly a decisive factor that frames a person's journey from his schooling days to employment, however seldom do they decide anyone's future. As class 10 board results are going to be released soon, stress levels are high among students as they wait for D-day. However, recently, Awanish Kumar Sharan, an IAS officer of Chattisgarh cadre shared a picture of his Class 10 marksheet on Twitter.

Awanish Sharan shared the picture on Twitter and wrote, "My 10th Marksheet". It showed that he passed his examination from Bihar Board in 1996. It also shows that he scored 314 marks out of a maximum of 700, for a final score of 44.85 percent. The post gained traction on the internet.

Earlier, he shared the class 10 marksheet of a fellow IAS officer on Twitter. According to the mark sheet, Tushar D Sumera, the district collector of Bharuch, Gujarat, could score only the passing marks in his Class 10 board results. Sharing the photo he wrote, "Bharuch collector Tushar Sumera, while sharing his class 10th mark sheet, wrote that he got only passing marks in class 10th". He added, "He got 35 marks in English, 36 in Maths, and 38 in Science out of his 100. Not only in the whole village, but in his school as well, people told him that he cannot do anything in life." The tweet then garnered around 17.4K likes.

Netizens call him 'Inspiring'

The tweet has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has garnered around 32.8K likes accompanied by a plethora of comments and retweets. The post has also prompted many to express their views, "You are a very honest and courageous person", a user wrote. The second user wrote, "You have no idea, sir, how much you motivate youths like me that nothing is impossible whenever I get depressed I read about people like you which give me strength to fight in life ". The third user said, "Nothing inspirational than this."

Inspiring — Pandey loving it (@krajivpandey) July 6, 2022

You are very honest and courageous person. — Nishi Kant Jha (@NishiKantmedia) July 6, 2022

You have no idea sir how much you motivate youths like me that nothing is impossible whenever I get depressed i read about people like you which give me strength to fight in life ❤️💐👏🏻 — Abbas Rizvi (@AbbasRi44896054) July 6, 2022

Nothing inspirational than this❤️ — USB (@UmaBarik) July 6, 2022

Image: Twitter/@AwanishSharan