Marks play a major role in a student's life, be it for the progress from one class/grade to a higher level or getting admission to a university for further education. However, a person's success of failure in life might not necessarily be dependant on these marks.

This was proved by an IAS officer Shahid Choudhary, who posted his class 10 marksheet on Twitter on students' demand to display it on social media.

The viral picture showed that Shahid had appeared for English, Mathematics, Hindi/Urdu, Science, and Social Studies subjects through the Jammu and Kashmir State Board in 1997 and he scored 339/500. His marks raised the hopes of students who wish to pursue civil services and drove home the point that success lies ahead even with average marks, in this case, like Shahid's first division or 67.8%, in examinations like Class X boards.

Sharing the marksheet on Twitter, he also quipped that the document was 'classified' from 1997 till now. He wrote, "On students’ demand, here’s my Class-X Mark-sheet which has remained “classified” since 1997 ! 339/500".

Netizens' reactions

The viral post has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has accumulated around 4K likes. Many have retweeted and numerous netizens expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

"Securing 339 when result percentage used to be below 20 is at par with above 95% now", a user wrote. Another netizen wrote, "Sir u r truly a legend. I hv NVR seen any dedicated officer like u in my life (sic.)" "U always become a source of inspiration, motivation & strength for aspirants... live long #Mentor Ur way of motivating us to b strong & consistent in our aim is really unique & appreciable #a_kind_hearted human being (sic)," read another comment. "Great and impressive. All I have to say here is that Marks doesn't matter at all simply (sic)" was another comment.

