IAS Officer Shares Video Of 'desi Innovation’ To Recycle Garments; Calls It 'brilliant'

Indians have unique solutions to their problems and there is no dearth of desi innovations. Recently, a video has been doing rounds on the internet, showing a unique innovation to help recycle garments. The video shows how pieces of discarded clothing can be recycled into useful ropes.

In the viral video, a motorbike can be seen turned into a machine that can convert old and discarded clothes into ropes. The video showed how two men turned an old saree into a rope in less than a minute, This was done with the help of a simple machine that was being operated by hand.

The video was shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu on Twitter. "Brilliant desi innovation for recycling of garments. There is so much local talent around us. All we need to do is to support and encourage these eco-warriors. #ReduceReuseRecycle vc- unknown (sic)", she captioned the post.

IAS officer Supriya Sahu remains quite active on Twitter and often shares videos that are encouraging, have innovative ideas, and are motivational. Previously, she shared a video of a family which was seen dedicated to their work. In the video, a group of three adults and two children could be seen efficiently passing large watermelons from a truck to their roadside shop in almost synchronised steps. The video went viral with several views and comments.

Netizens' reaction to the video

The video has garnered over 56.1k views since being posted on the social media site, amassing hundreds of reactions. People were seen appreciating the presence of mind and the desi innovation and many people tagged Anand Mahindra, who mostly shares videos of such innovative ideas.

"@anandmahindra Ji, pl consider promoting such local innovations for enhancing livelihood solutions under CSR. These machines can be given on loan without interest to persons willing to work with them and repay the loan (sic)", a user wrote.

A second user commented, "There are so many ideas with Indian people to simplify the life. But who is there from government to encourage them to establish cottage industries or small scale industries. We are importing all domestic items from china at cheaper price and made Indian life so easy. (sic)".

A third user expressed, "Watching this atleast inspire me that for innovative ideas or solutions dont have to go far away or have any special education. What it takes is eye for an genuine problem and simplicity to solve it. This is simple yet brilliant and amazing. Thanks for sharing (sic)".

