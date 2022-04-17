In today's world where big companies are easily taking over all kinds of business, it becomes necessary to encourage small family-driven enterprises. No denying the fact that when you support small businesses, you certainly are supporting a dream. As of now, a video has been doing rounds on the Internet as it is about a family which was seen setting up their watermelon shop late at night on the roadside.

In a video shared by Supriya Sahu, an IAS officer, a family was seen dedicated to their work. In the 13-second video, a group of three adults and two children can be seen efficiently passing large watermelons from a truck to their roadside shop in almost synchronized steps. While sharing the video she wrote, "Saw this whole family working in sync late last night setting up their watermelon shop of the season. Always humbling to see small vendors & businesses working hard to earn their livelihood. Never bargain with them to save a few bucks, give them their due" in the caption.

Saw this whole family working in sync late last night setting up their watermelon shop of the season.Always humbling to see small vendors & bussinesses working hard to earn their livelihood.Never bargain with them to save few bucks, give them their due #SupportSmallBusinesses pic.twitter.com/k2uHOvvmcE — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) April 16, 2022

Netizens' reaction to the video

Since being shared, the heartwarming video has garnered over 45.5K views, accompanied by a plethora of reactions. People were seen lauding the efforts of the family as they despite late hours kept on working. "Nice thought And Video Mam", a user wrote. "These small family businesses need our support and once they are established I am sure they will pay back to us by giving the best quality products coz for them it is human to connect through which they sale. This is the era of innovation and entrepreneurship", the second user wrote. The third user added, "True Mam. We need to #SupportSmallBusinesses. It's a seasonal business".

