IAS Officer Shares Video Of "How To Fail UPSC Civil Services Exam"; WATCH

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@AwanishSharan
The prestigious UPSC exams are always seen as the toughest examinations in India. Internet is filled with several videos in which successful candidates are seen raising confidence of the aspirants seeking to clear the examinations. Hundreds of movies are being made to showcase the hardships of clearing one of the toughest examinations. However, this time, another video went viral in which an IAS officer has shared some of the "key points" to not clear the UPSC examination in just 60-second. In the video, the narrator explains how an IAS aspirant should make their routine if they want to ensure that they don't pass the examination.
How to fail UPSC Civil Services Exam.— Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) November 8, 2021
Well explained. pic.twitter.com/IftbagsJA5
India walo ki aadat hai,— Deva_Upadhyay (@DevaUpadhyay4) November 13, 2021
"Wo boli hi chiz ka ULTA hi karte hai"😆
So keep going... Kya bolte hai ... Aree kya bolte hai unko🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️ haa ASPIRANTS!😂
"KEEP GOING" 👍
(Waise sochta to maun bhi hu kabhi kabhi ki clear kaise karunga)😶😂
inner feeling of aspirants who do all the above pic.twitter.com/sMQ00xVSwg— Bharath N (@BharathNNaidu) November 8, 2021
It was truly hilarious sir !— Rishi Saxena (@Rishi_saxena21) November 8, 2021
And ofcourse I get to listen this quite often from my mother,
"Aaj kare so kal kar,
Kal kare so parso.
Kya karna hai jaldi karke ?
Jab jeena hai barso !"
I honestly am doing quite a few out of these. Thanks for pointing it out in this subtle way. 🤷♂️
Meanwhile, the video shared by the Awanish Sharan,an IAS officer of the 2009 batch and belongs to the Chhattisgarh cadre, with the caption: "How to fail UPSC Civil Services Exam. Well explained" has garnered over sixty-six thousand views and the count is still going on. Hundreds of users also took to the comment section to share their views on the funny video. One such user wrote, "Don’t study. You won’t require any of this." Another wrote, "Every topic [on the list] complete." "Do not put sincere efforts otherwise you may succeed was the best one," read the comment of a netizen named Namita Verma. While another user who relates the video wrote, "Book collector was for me."
Students who have invested their precious years preparing for Civil services gathered on social media seeking the increase in age limit or increase the number of attempts. Notably, these students are protesting against the precious years they have lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some doctors who are also preparing for the Civil-Services examinations said their presence on COVID-19 duty also hampered their studies. It is to be noted that few UPSC aspirants had even knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court, but the petition had already been dismissed by the top court on age relaxation or increasing number of attempts.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.