IAS Officer Shares Video Of "How To Fail UPSC Civil Services Exam"; WATCH

The prestigious UPSC exams are always seen as the toughest examinations in India. Internet is filled with several videos in which successful candidates are seen raising confidence of the aspirants seeking to clear the examinations. Hundreds of movies are being made to showcase the hardships of clearing one of the toughest examinations. However, this time, another video went viral in which an IAS officer has shared some of the "key points" to not clear the UPSC examination in just 60-second. In the video, the narrator explains how an IAS aspirant should make their routine if they want to ensure that they don't pass the examination.

Start without a proper strategy, bunk coaching classes

Subscribe to the newspaper but do not read the editorial section

Do not miss any wedding

Festival and family function

Never try, and procrastinate a lot

Do not put sincere effort, otherwise, you may succeed

Before the end of the video, it reads Kabir Das's couplet, "Aaj kare so kal kar, kal kare so parso."

Meanwhile, the video shared by the Awanish Sharan,an IAS officer of the 2009 batch and belongs to the Chhattisgarh cadre, with the caption: "How to fail UPSC Civil Services Exam. Well explained" has garnered over sixty-six thousand views and the count is still going on. Hundreds of users also took to the comment section to share their views on the funny video. One such user wrote, "Don’t study. You won’t require any of this." Another wrote, "Every topic [on the list] complete." "Do not put sincere efforts otherwise you may succeed was the best one," read the comment of a netizen named Namita Verma. While another user who relates the video wrote, "Book collector was for me."

UPSC aspirants protest on social media

Students who have invested their precious years preparing for Civil services gathered on social media seeking the increase in age limit or increase the number of attempts. Notably, these students are protesting against the precious years they have lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some doctors who are also preparing for the Civil-Services examinations said their presence on COVID-19 duty also hampered their studies. It is to be noted that few UPSC aspirants had even knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court, but the petition had already been dismissed by the top court on age relaxation or increasing number of attempts.

