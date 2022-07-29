Last Updated:

IAS Officer Terms Pic Of Log-carrying Truck 'definition Of Irony'; Netizens Nod Yes

IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared a post and added that the image defines irony, the viral post has created a buzz on the internet.

IAS

Image: Twitter/@AwanishSharan


Pertaining to cutting down of trees, IAS officer Awanish Sharan recently shared a post and added that the image defines irony. He has been seen quite active on social media and his recent post has created a buzz on the internet 

Sharing the picture on Twitter, the IAS officer wrote, "Definition of Irony". The image shows a truck carrying logs of wood. However, one of the things written on a board hanging from the vehicle was what captured people’s attention. “Plant more trees,” read the phrase on the back of the truck. 

Netizens react

The viral picture has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has garnered around 9,300 likes. The post has also promoted many to express their views. A user wrote, '"Plant more trees' - so I can cut them. he is right, in context to his business". Another user wrote, "No, business motto. You plant, we cut". One other user wrote, "So that we can continue prosper in our business".

Awanish Sharan has been seen quite active on social media. Recently, he shared his journey from being an average student to securing Air 77 in UPSC Civil Service Exam. While tweeting, he wrote that he worked hard and turned his failure into success by securing Air 77 on the second attempt and cracking his UPSC interview on the first attempt.

