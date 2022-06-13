Last Updated:

IAS Officer's Class 10 Mark Sheet Goes Viral; Proves Marks Hardly Decide Anyone's Future

An IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared the picture of Tushar Sumera along with his report card, which was blurred, he encourages students by sharing his marks.

Written By
Purnima Mishra
IAS Officer

Image: Twitter/@AwanishSharan


Marks are undoubtedly a decisive factor that frames a person's journey from his schooling days to employment, however seldom do they decide anyone's future. As class 10 board results are going to be released soon, stress levels are high among students as they wait for the D-day. In a bid to encourage students and relieve them from stress as they await the results, an IAS officer shared the class 10 results of a fellow IAS officer on Twitter. According to the mark sheet, Tushar D Sumera, the district collector of Bharuch, Gujarat, could score only the passing marks in his Class 10 board results. 

An IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared the picture of Tushar Sumera along with his report card, parts of which were blurred. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Bharuch collector Tushar Sumera, while sharing his class 10th mark sheet, wrote that he got only passing marks in class 10th". He added, " He got 35 marks in English, 36 in Maths and 38 in Science out of his 100. Not only in the whole village, but in his school as well, people told him that he cannot do anything in life."

As the tweet garnered traction, Sumera came across the aforementioned tweet and penned a thank you now for Awanish Sharan. Tushar Sumera became an IAS officer in the year 2012. He completed his graduation in the Arts stream and worked as a school teacher before clearing the UPSC examination. 

READ | Pictures of Indian Army officer feeding infant go viral, netizens express affection

Netizens say, 'Consistency and Dedication...'

The tweet has gained traction on the internet and has garnered around 17.4K likes accompanied by a plethora of comments and retweets. The post has also prompted many to express their views, "Sir, its not degree but talent what matters..", a user wrote. The second user wrote, "Inspirational". The third user said, "Sir, you are inspiration; from your final academic achievement as well as what you are doing now"

READ | Uttar Pradesh: 7 doctors ordered to take care of Fatehpur DM's cow; order copy goes viral

Image: Twitter/@AwanishSharan

READ | Viral video of 3-year-old boy playing 'drums' while watching TV captivates netizens
READ | Man rescues lone kitten from road; gets ambushed by rest of the litter in viral video
READ | Viral video of a dog doing yoga poses with his human friend leaves internet in awe; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: IAS Officer, Viral news, Class 10 marks
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND