IAS Officer's Class 10 Mark Sheet Goes Viral; Proves Marks Hardly Decide Anyone's Future

Marks are undoubtedly a decisive factor that frames a person's journey from his schooling days to employment, however seldom do they decide anyone's future. As class 10 board results are going to be released soon, stress levels are high among students as they wait for the D-day. In a bid to encourage students and relieve them from stress as they await the results, an IAS officer shared the class 10 results of a fellow IAS officer on Twitter. According to the mark sheet, Tushar D Sumera, the district collector of Bharuch, Gujarat, could score only the passing marks in his Class 10 board results.

An IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared the picture of Tushar Sumera along with his report card, parts of which were blurred. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Bharuch collector Tushar Sumera, while sharing his class 10th mark sheet, wrote that he got only passing marks in class 10th". He added, " He got 35 marks in English, 36 in Maths and 38 in Science out of his 100. Not only in the whole village, but in his school as well, people told him that he cannot do anything in life."

भरूच के कलेक्टर तुषार सुमेरा ने अपनी दसवीं की मार्कशीट शेयर करते हुए लिखा है कि उन्हें दसवीं में सिर्फ पासिंग मार्क्स आए थे.



उनके 100 में अंग्रेजी में 35, गणित में 36 और विज्ञान में 38 नंबर आए थे. ना सिर्फ पूरे गांव में बल्कि उस स्कूल में यह कहा गया कि यह कुछ नहीं कर सकते. pic.twitter.com/uzjKtcU02I — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) June 11, 2022

As the tweet garnered traction, Sumera came across the aforementioned tweet and penned a thank you now for Awanish Sharan. Tushar Sumera became an IAS officer in the year 2012. He completed his graduation in the Arts stream and worked as a school teacher before clearing the UPSC examination.

Netizens say, 'Consistency and Dedication...'

The tweet has gained traction on the internet and has garnered around 17.4K likes accompanied by a plethora of comments and retweets. The post has also prompted many to express their views, "Sir, its not degree but talent what matters..", a user wrote. The second user wrote, "Inspirational". The third user said, "Sir, you are inspiration; from your final academic achievement as well as what you are doing now"

Image: Twitter/@AwanishSharan