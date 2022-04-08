IAS Officer's Take On 'smart' UPSC Aspirant May Prove Useful For Upcoming Civil Servants

The Civil Services Examination (CSE) is one of the most difficult entrance examinations and students keep their nose to the grindstone in order to successfully clear the examination. Every year, there are millions of aspirants who wish to crack this difficult and competitive exam, that is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), however, very few really manage to clear the exam with sturdy determination. Despite being tough to crack, the UPSC Civil Services Examination attracts millions of candidates to prepare for it with blood, sweat, and tears. The UPSC exam is for individuals who wish to carve their path to serve the nation as civil servants. Considering the tough criteria and eligibility for the exam, experts have often shared advice for students to give their best. Jitin Yadav, an IAS officer of the 2016 batch, West Bengal cadre, recently shared a small tip on how to be a "smart aspirant".

According to Jitin Yadav, while preparing for the interview, a 'smart aspirant' should try finding out about the UPSC Chairman and members, in front of whom the candidate will physically showcase himself. Keeping this in mind, Jitin Yadav shared the list of panel members who will conduct the interview. He tweeted the thread detailing the names of the UPSC chairman and not only this, but Yadav also shared a brief background of the UPSC chairman and the members.

A smart aspirant not only prepares well for interview but also try to know background of #UPSC Chairman and Members who will be heading interview boards.



Here is a thread on brief background of #UPSC Chairman and Members: — Jitin Yadav, IAS (@Jitin_IAS) April 5, 2022

Netizens react to IAS officer Jitin Yadav's posts

Meanwhile, twitter users were seen acknowledging the IAS officer's suggestions on how to go about preparing for the UPSC interview. Several users posted acknowledgement tweets. One user wrote, "Thank you sir ..notes milenge kya apke". The other wrote, "Thank you So Much Sir for giving such precious guidance and information!"

Thank you

We appreciate the help. — Navneet (@nav7734) April 7, 2022

Thanks sir for valueable information 😍 — Prabhat Jayswal (@PrabhatJayswal5) April 5, 2022

More about the Civil Services Examination

According to the official site of UPSC examination, in the Civil Services personality test conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the interview panel interacts with a candidate on different matters from international relations to political scenarios as well as personal information. The Civil Services Examination (CSE) is a nationwide toughest competitive examination in India, conducted by the UPSC for recruitment to higher civil services of the government, including the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, and Indian Police Service. For aspirants planning to prepare for the Civil Service Examination, the twitter thread could help in increasing your chances of selection.

Image: Unsplash