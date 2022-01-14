Ice Cream Lover? Check Out This '24K Gold' Foil-wrapped Delight Served In Hyderabad Café

Many food vloggers and bloggers have garnered immense popularity during the pandemic period by trying out unique dishes most of them unheard of among the general public. Keeping the trend alive, a food blogger named Abhinav Jeswani has now taken social media by storm after sharing a video featuring unique ice cream. When talking about the ice cream flavours, chocolate, vanilla, butterscotch and other fruit palates might be the predominant choices, however, netizens became really amazed after seeing a ‘24K gold’ foil-wrapped ice cream.

This magnificent ice cream is served in a café named Huber & Holly in Hyderabad, Telangana. The video, which has been uploaded on Instagram shows that the ice cream cone is placed on a stand and is filled with chocolate. Later, one of the café workers is seen to be filling the cone with cream. As the short video clip proceeds, the worker is seen to be placing a gold foil over the top of the ice cream. Further, the ice cream is decorated with cherries and chocolate coins which was placed beside a sparkler when served. The name of the ice cream is Mini Midas.

The video is uploaded on the Instagram page named, “JUST NAGPUR THINGS” with the caption, “24 K Gold Icecream in Hyderabad. Literally one of the best Icecream I ever had”. The food blogger has even described from where he bought the ice cream and at what cost. He wrote, “This Icecream is called Mini Midas. Its price is Rs 500 + taxes. You will get it at all the Huber & Holly stores in Hyderabad. I tried it at Huber & Holly, Banjara hills outlet.”

Take a look at the gold foil wrap ice cream:

Netizens' reactions to the viral gold foil wrap ice cream video

The video that was uploaded on December 30, 2021, on the platform has garnered more than 248,187 likes and with various interesting comments, with netizens tagging their friends to try the ice cream. One of the Insta users wrote, “Tasty”, while the other wrote, “are we supposed to eat it or keep it” and the third commented, “that is a killer ice cream.”

Take a look at some of the few comments:

(Image: Instagram/ abhinavjeswani)