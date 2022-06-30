Last Updated:

'Ice-cream Pizza' Becomes Latest Addition To Bizarre Food Combos, Baffles Internet

Written By
Purnima Mishra
Pizza

Image: Instagram/@doeshebakedough


In social media, there is no shortage of inventiveness when it comes to culinary experiments and food bloggers are always on their toes to try them. After witnessing the ice-cream sandwich and Maggi ice cream, we were still trying to recover from the fact that such bizarre food combinations exist, a food blogger started making ice-cream pizza. The viral video of this strange food combination has left people baffled.

The trending video on Instagram opens up to show a food blogger goes by the name 'Does He Bake Dough', who could be seen making pizza. As the video progressed, the chef puts ice cubes as toppings during his process. While the ice doesn't even endure till the end, making people question about this particular recipe. This account of the chef has many such videos where he uses dough for trying different things.

Netizens strongly disapprove, 'This looks so bad lmao'

The viral video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has garnered around 7.5 million views accompanied by several likes and comments. The trending video has also prompted many to express their views, "I seriously can't tell if this is a joke or not", a user wrote. Another user spelled, "Why can’t people just be somewhat normal?". One other user expressed, "showed this to my Italian friend, he died".

Image: Instagram/@doeshebakedough

First Published:
