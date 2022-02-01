Ice Cream Rolls Made From Maggi Takes Internet By Storm; Watch Viral Video

Finding new cafes and experimenting with different meal combinations have become one of the major social media trends and crazes. But how people would react to the combination of ‘Maggi’ and ice cream. One such video of this unusual pairing has taken the internet by storm. The short video which was uploaded on Instagram showed how the cooked Maggi was transformed into Ice cream rolls.

At the beginning of the video, it can be seen that the ice cream maker took a spoon full of Maggi and added cream to it. The person then started to chop it into small pieces, further mixing it well. After mixing it thoroughly, the person started making small rolls from the ice cream sheet he made. He then placed 4 small rolls on a black plate which he decorated with chocolate syrup and colourful sprinkles.

The video footage of this absurd Maggi-combined ice cream was uploaded on the Instagram page of “The Great Indian Foodie” with the caption, “Ye maggi ke shaktiyo ka galat istemal ho ra hai maa.”

Take a look at the Maggi turned into Ice cream rolls video:

Netizens' reactions to the Maggi viral video

The video of this bizarre case of mixing two kinds of food was uploaded two days ago and has garnered more than 5606 likes. Since the video was uploaded on the platform, several people have expressed their disgust and displease. A social media user wrote, “Ye sab to thik he ab Bhavbhaji or Manchurian ka mat bana na”, while another person wrote, “Garud purand me iske liye alg se sazaa hai” and the third user commented, “all these roles can be part of ‘dare’ games.” Another said, “I need holy water to cleanse my eyes and soul now”. Take look at some of the comments on Maggi viral video:

Furthermore, from the same Instagram page, another video of an unusual food pairing went viral where masala dosa had been transformed into ice cream in the same way.

Image: Instagram/@thegreatindianfoodie