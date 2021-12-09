Last Updated:

Ice-cream Seller Floored By Adorable Little Girl Epic Dance Moves; Watch

A video has gone viral on social media, where a girl danced to music after she is unable to reach the ice-cream seller's cart. The prank ends with a dance-off.

Social media is filled with several endearing videos of kids which capture the attention of netizens. Continuing with the trend, a video has surfaced on the internet where a little girl has impressed netizens with her dance moves. She was purchasing ice cream and after the seller flipped ice cream away from her as part of the prank. However, she soon started dancing to the music which was playing at the place.

Little girl's dance performance

The video has been shared by Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter alongside the caption, "Melted my heart. Such innocence." In the video, the girl can be seen purchasing ice cream from the seller. The seller flipped an ice cream cone and the girl was unable to access it. However, instead of trying to get the ice cream, the girl starts dancing to the music playing at the place. In the video, the ice cream seller gets impressed by her dancing skills and comes out of the store to watch the girl’s performance. He also performed a few dance moves with her and kisses her on the forehead. Watch the video here: 

Since being posted on the microblogging site, the clip has gathered over 3555 likes and several reactions. The adorable video of the little girl has attracted netizens who expressed their views in the comments section. One user commented, "Cute child dancing freely and also enjoying." "So sweet She made my day. Love u baby," wrote another individual. Another user commented, "Soooo sweet of you little angel dear. The day long tiresome Gone just like that. Long live my dear little angel."

In October, a video had gone viral where a little girl tried to sing Manike Mage Hithe song while the song played in the background. The 40-second video started with the music playing in the background and the girl standing in front of the camera with her toy pups in both arms. She started by dancing to the music, however, she soon started singing and attempting to imitate Yohani's voice. The girl appeared to be pleased to be singing the song. The video was shared by the girl's mother Liza Anne Nimalachandra.

Image: Twitter/@SusantaNanda3

