'Identified': Bakery Owner Gives Away Cookies With Suspect's Face On Them After Robbery

A bakery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin came up with an interesting idea to identify a man suspected of robbing their bakery. The owners of Canfora Bakery through security footage found a clear picture of the thief's face, and printed it on sugar cookies. The image of the cookie was posted on Facebook by the bakery and they also revealed the details about the robbery in the post.

Thief search through delicious cookies

The bakery owners seeked public help to identify the suspected thief. "Sunday May 2nd, Come Take a Bite Out Of Crime at Canfora Bakery. We invite the Bay View community to come on in and take a bite out of the thief while supplies last - one per family", read a part of the caption posted by the bakery. According to the post, the bakery was robbed of money and equipment on April 19. The bakery owners then made sugar cookies with the image of suspected burglar. The owners had said that if people recognized the man, they should call Milwaukee Police department or Crime Stoppers. Take a look at the post.

In the comments section, the bakery owner later thanked the people for their help as the thief was identified. Since being shared on Facebook, the post has gone viral on social media. The people took to the comments section to share their views about the whole incident. One user commented, "Hope no one got hurt but great idea should share with other bakery's." Another user commented, "Sorry for this theft. I hope they catch him and I hope you have good insurance." "I heard about this in Huntertown Indiana. This was awesome and I'm glad he was identified", wrote another individual. Check out some netizens reactions.

Meanwhile, a CCTV footage of a suspected robber being taught a lesson by his would-be victim in San Leandro California has gone viral on social media. The video shows a man walking near his car as two suspected robbers with a gun run up to him. But, the victim not only saves himself but also punches his armed attacker. The man has become a hero on the internet with netizens calling him 'Captain America'. Take a look at the post.

(Image Credits: Canfora Bakery/Facebook)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.