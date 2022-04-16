Idli Ice-cream Enters List Of Internet's Weirdest Food Combos; Here's What Netizens Think

Weird food combinations top the internet's trend list every now and then. From Maggi ice cream to Gulab Jamun paranthas to Icecream dosa, fusion foods can range from good to bad to worst. As netizens and food lovers still recover from the atrocious food combos, a new item has made it to the list of the internet's weirdest food. The item being talked about is ice cream idli.

A recent video posted by a food blogger on Instagram, under the handle @thegreatindianfoodie, has left netizens confused. In the clip, a vendor can be seen preparing the now infamous ice cream idli. First, he takes the idli and mashes it. Then he pours some red chatni and ice cream on the mashed idli. After mixing the combo, he rolls it up and serves it on a plate.

Adding some humour to the video, the blogger posted it at the backdrop of the song, Mujhe Maaf Karna, which literally translates to "Please forgive me."

"Idli ice cream Time to introduce world with another dynamic. Mujhe maaf karna dosto (forgive me, friends)", read the caption. The location of the stall is believed to be in Lajpat Nagar in New Delhi.

Take a look at the video below:

Netizens' react to weird food combo

After seeing this weird food combination that went viral on Instagram, there were very few netizens who expressed desire to try ice cream idli.

"Aap thoda zeher review kyu nahi karte? (Why don't you do some poison reviews)", a netizen reacted. A second user wrote, "I wanna die after looking at this (sic)".

"Mera apne phone ko aag lagane ka mann kar raha hai (I want to set my phone on fire)", commented a third.

(Image: Unsplash)