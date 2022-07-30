'If Ritviz Made Kesariya': Musician's Rendition Of 'Brahmastra' Song Wins Hearts

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Kesariya song from their movie Brahmastra have taken the internet by storm. While many are praising the track, some have been unhappy over the use of the Hinglish term ‘love storiyaan’. People are trying out different trends on this song. After a rendition that had edited out the 'love storiyaan' part, the latest video that has been doing rounds on the internet imagines the song as per the beats of musician Ritviz.

The viral video opens up to show musician Anshuman Sharma playing his keyboard. Unlike Pritam's light and soothing music to it, the rendition featured a lot of electronic beats with a classical touch to it as well.

The remix video of the song was shared on Instagram account with the caption, "If Ritviz made Kesariya". Wach the video below:

Netizens' Reactions to Anshuman Sharma's rendition of Kesariya

The viral video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has garnered 1.1 million views. The video has also prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "Hahahahahahahahahaha! Then no one would have a problem with ‘love storiyaan’ (sic)". "The accuracy oh gosh," read another comment. Another netizen commented, "You made it better than Ritviz and Original Version also".

Earlier, musician and digital content creator, Harsh More dropped his version of Brahmastra's song Kesariya in which he creatively omitted the word 'Love Storiyan'. The singer replaced 'Love Storiyan' with 'Ye Dooriyan' and netizens went gaga over it. Fans poured love over More's video as it crossed 11 million views on Instagram.