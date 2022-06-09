'Iguana On The Loose': US Cop's Bond With Bearded Dragon Wins Hearts But 'mystery' Remains

The Internet is a treasure trove of entertaining posts. An addition to this was a piece of news that is sure to delight netizens. Slidell Police Department in the United States of America had taken to social media about an animal that initially people thought was an 'iguana'. The reptile turned out to be a bearded dragon and its bond with a police officer gained traction on social media.

The police department took to Facebook to share that they received a call about an 'iguana being on the loose.'

"Ok. So, this is a combo post. We can’t make it up…plus a little bit of an Unsolved Mystery (sic)", read the opening line on the post, explaining how the police officer Thomas Swanton met this little creature.

“Earlier today, Slidell Police received a call about an iguana on the loose in the 1100 block of Cousin Street. Well, this WAS NOT part of training in the police academy. Officer Thomas Swanton responded to the call and said, “I had to get there quick because iguanas, tend to run away” (more about this later). When Officer Swanton arrived on the scene, a group of people pointed and directed him to the reptile. Much to Officer Swanton’s surprise, it wasn’t an iguana, but he immediately identified it as a “bearded dragon”, fetched him up, and started petting him. The bond was instantaneous!” the department wrote.

The department also gave explanations on how the officer knew so much about 'iguanas' and bearded dragons. "So, one would ask…how in the hell does Officer Swanton know so much about iguanas and bearded dragons?! Well, it just so happens that Officer Swanton owns both an iguana and a bearded dragon! I mean, come on! What are the chances of this happening!? (sic)", they wrote.

They also shared that initially, they tried finding the owner of the bearded dragon but they couldn’t find anyone and this was the 'unsolved mystery' for them. So, until someone claims the animal, Officer Swanton is taking care of it. The department then humorously wrote, “*Note* Officer Swanton is the officer with the sunglasses. Officer Bo Moeller is the other officer who was like a kid holding a bearded dragon for the first time!” They also posted a few images along with the share.

Netizens say, 'Great job...'

The post has accumulated around 3.2K reactions accompanied by several comments. A user wrote, "Awwww. Way to go Officer for knowing your reptiles! The Dell is safe again!" The second user replied, "That is just the coolest story!! The officer was meant to rescue the little guy! Happy story!". The third user replied, "Very cool story. Much more exciting and sweet than what I was thinking. Rescuing any reptile can be challenging but only deeply rewarding for a small few. Way to go!".