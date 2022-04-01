IIT-IIMShaadi.com CEO Taksh Gupta Gets Ridiculed By Netizens; Here's Why

The matrimonial platform IITIIMShaadi.com's founder and CEO, Taksh Gupta, is being trolled online by netizens. The reason behind the trolls is that the man who created a matrimonial website for all graduates of the top-tier Indian Institutions isn't an alumnus of either of the institutions. CEO Taksh Gupta is not an alumnus of IIT or IIM. According to Gupta's LinkedIn details, his educational background suggested that he's a Commerce graduate. There was no mention or claim of him having studied at any of the IITs or IIM. However, according to his LinkedIn profile, he was a graduate of SP Jain School Of Global Management.

Moreover, a conversation was started when a Twitter user by the handle name @verysanskarii took on Twitter after trying to know the people behind the matrimonial platform. He wrote, "I stalked all of their employees on LinkedIn, even none of their employees are from IIT and IIM xD". Also, he sarcastically put out, "I wish an IITian/IIMian starts up a http://DUShaadi.com to maintain the balance".

IITIIMShaadi.com receives criticism after Karan Johar becomes the brand ambassador

However, the website received even more criticism after it was brought in director Karan Johar as its brand ambassador. Sharing the video, he wrote, “A matrimonial platform like no other - IITIIMShaadi.com! And I'm super excited to see some 'real' love come to life, not just reel! If you are looking for your life partner, https://www.iitiimshaadi.com/ should be your go-to site. They invite alumni of the top 10-15 colleges from all fields to register and find a match amongst each other!”

Netizens went on criticizing the website by replying to the tweet. "Similarly, there should be http://noniitnoniimshaadi.com because it can cater much bigger market", the user commented. The second user spelt, "You're giving him free publicity by making fun of him. Insult comedy is the best way to market your product these days - don't believe me?" asked Chris Rock. This tweet alone has more traffic than all the tweets on the iitiimshaadi official page".

The founder of IITIIMShaadi is from S P Jain School of Management 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UxHKyeKr63 — Sanskar (@verysanskarii) March 30, 2022

Image: Twitter/@TakshGupta/PTI