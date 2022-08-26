Illustrator Shares Unique Puzzle With Apples & Tomatoes; Leaves Netizens Stunned

Many people around the world like solving puzzles. Finding the solution to a puzzle or optical illusions is a popular stress buster. As a way to pass the time, some illustrations tend to tickle the brain cells and confuse the mind. One such puzzle has emerged in social media, which prompted netizens to test their grey matter. A drawing of tomatoes that was uploaded on Instagram might seem very simple at first, but when one looks closely, they will find a twist.

Gergely Dudas, a visual artist and illustrator, uploaded the image in which he questioned his followers to find three red apples in a field with a large number of tomatoes. The illustration which has been shared by the Instagram account, named, “thedudolf”, was captioned, “Can You find THREE APPLES? (sic)”

Take a look at the post:

Netizens' react to amazing illusion

The photo, since shared on the platform, took users by surprise, and has garnered over 1,352 likes and received several amusing comments. A social media user wrote, “Found them all! Slowly getting a groove for this and living it.” While, another wrote, “Thought I saw a strawberry, found the three apples, and lost them again, and definitely can't lose the raspberry!”. A third user commented, “Yup, managed to get all 3”. Meanwhile, several others have been tagging their friends and family members in the post to solve the little puzzle.

Another mind-turning illusion

In December 2021, another optical illusion took the internet by storm. A genomics researcher who uploaded a post that had gone viral asked viewers to spot the curved lines in several straight lines. The caption for the illusion photo that was posted on the microblogging website Twitter under the handle "@LaurelCoons," read, “Find the curved line..."

If one will take a first look at the image, one might see several curving lines, however, if one attempts to focus on one specific box and try to identify it, they seem like a straight line.

Find the curved line … 🔁 pic.twitter.com/GCi4ugoy6M — Laurel Coons 🧬🧬🧬 (@LaurelCoons) December 21, 2021

